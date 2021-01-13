CNN’s Don Lemon on Tuesday called out Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) over his latest apparent flip-flop on President Donald Trump.

The news anchor noted how “lapdog Lindsey” — as he mockingly described the South Carolina Republican — “sure had some tough talk” for Trump before he became president, calling him a “bigot” and “unfit for office.”

Graham later became one of Trump’s most loyal apologists and even “got on the president’s crazy train” of election fraud lies following the president’s 2020 defeat to President-elect Joe Biden, noted Lemon.

But after last week’s deadly U.S. Capitol riot — in which a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the building — Graham finally declared that “enough is enough” and indicated the president should now “count me out.”

“‘Enough is enough,’ huh?” Lemon asked, before showing footage of Graham leaving the White House earlier Tuesday to join Trump on Air Force One for his trip to Texas.

“Lindsey!” Lemon admonished the senator, shaking his head.

Check out Lemon’s comments here:

"Tell us how you really feel"



CNN's @DonLemon speaks on the evolution of Sen. Lindsey Graham, who was critical of Donald Trump before he was elected president, but has since been an ally to Trump. https://t.co/faXlGh3mcJ pic.twitter.com/FYwlrsp3jM — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) January 13, 2021