CNN’s Don Lemon urged viewers to “stop falling for this bullcrap” after former Vice President Mike Pence in an op-ed peddled the lie that the 2020 election was marred by “significant voting irregularities.”

The CNN anchor couldn’t quite believe that Pence continues to stump for ex-President Donald Trump, even after a violent mob of Trump supporters declared their intention to kill Pence during the deadly U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

“Remember they wanted to hang him,” Lemon recalled. “He’s so enthralled to this disgraced, twice-impeached one-term former president that he’s still supporting that big lie. The big lie that almost got him killed.”

“Come on, Mike Pence,” Lemon added. “Do you care about power that much? I guess you do. Sorry, I shouldn’t even ask that question. I shouldn’t waste my time.”

“Have you not debased yourself enough for that man?” Lemon asked.

Lemon later recalled how Trump “didn’t even call Mike Pence during the riot to find out if he and his family were okay.”

“Instead, he tweeted before he was permanently banned from Twitter, for his lies, tweeted an attack on his own vice president,” he said. “All that is okay with Mike Pence now. Fine with the big lie, fine with lives within in danger, fine with voter suppression. He’s gambled his integrity away.”