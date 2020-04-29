Images from the visit showed everyone ― staff and patients ― wearing masks, except for Pence.

“There is literally no excuse for this,” the CNN host said, noting it violated both government recommendations and the Mayo Clinic’s requirements.

Pence, however, said he’s tested frequently for the novel coronavirus so he knows he doesn’t have the infection.

“Since I don’t have the coronavirus, I thought it’d be a good opportunity for me to be here, to be able to speak to these researchers these incredible health care personnel and look them in the eye and say thank you,” Pence said.

Lemon was less than impressed with Pence’s explanation.

“What about the fact that it is their policy?” he asked. “What about the fact that they offered one upon your arrival? What about the fact it’s possible for a coronavirus test to be inaccurate? And it’s possible for you to contract and spread the virus after you have tested negative.”

Lemon said the head of the White House task force on coronavirus should know that. Then, he broke out a mask of his own to mock Pence’s explanation about being able to “look them in the eye” at the clinic.

“You see this mask, right? Can you see my eyes?” he asked. “It’s not an eye mask we’re talking about. This is ridiculous.”

Watch Lemon’s comments below:

FYI: Don Lemon is kicking Mike Pence's ass tonight. pic.twitter.com/NNpCimFUwW — Mike Gibbs🏳️‍🌈 (@Mikeggibbs) April 29, 2020