CNN’s Don Lemon delivered a scathing rebuke of President Donald Trump’s plan to declare a national emergency to build his promised border wall, calling it a made-up crisis that’s “not fooling anybody.”

“All of this, this whole mess, is manufactured,” the anchor said during his Thursday night broadcast. “A non-crisis at the border that’s really not fooling anybody.”

Trump said he’ll sign the congressional budget deal that doesn’t fund his signature campaign promise to build a border wall ― a stinging defeat for the president after his wall demand forced the record 35-day government shutdown. But, unbowed, he’ll exert presidential power declaring a national emergency to pay for the barrier, the White House said.

“That’s all for political expediency,” Lemon said. “That’s all for getting what they want. That’s all for saving this president’s rear end.”