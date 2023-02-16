CNN's Don Lemon Apologizes For Saying Nikki Haley Is Not 'In Her Prime'

CNN anchor Don Lemon is apologizing for comments he made Thursday morning suggesting that former U.N. ambassador and Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is not “in her prime.”

The 56-year-old Lemon made his comments during a discussion with co-host Poppy Harlow about Haley’s suggestion that there should be “mandatory competency testing for politicians over 75.”

Advertisement

Lemon felt that Haley, 51, should be careful about making candidates’ ages a campaign issue.

“I’m just saying what the facts are. Google it. Everybody at home, when is a woman in her prime?” Lemon said. “It says 20s, 30s and 40s. And I’m just saying Nikki Haley should be careful about saying that politicians are not in their prime, and they need to be in their prime when they serve. Because she wouldn’t be in her prime according to Google or whatever it is.”

And, yeah, there’s video.

Don Lemon: "Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime. Sorry, when a woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s, and 30s, and maybe 40s…"



Poppy Harlow: "Are you talking about prime for like child bearing?"



"Don’t shoot the messenger! I’m just saying what the facts are! Google it!" pic.twitter.com/n1HmtkWTpl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 16, 2023

For the record, the average age of a U.S. president at inauguration is 55 ― or possibly older, since that number comes from a 2011 article that predates the inauguration of Donald Trump at age 70 and the inauguration of Joe Biden at age 78.

Lemon’s comments were condemned by people all across the political spectrum, as noted by Mediaite.

Haley herself also criticized Lemon’s comments, being sure to turn it into a blanket condemnation of “liberals.”

Advertisement

“Liberals can’t stand the idea of having competency tests for older politicians to make sure they can do the job,” she tweeted Thursday. ”BTW it’s always the liberals who are the most sexist.”

Liberals can't stand the idea of having competency tests for older politicians to make sure they can do the job.



BTW it's always the liberals who are the most sexist. pic.twitter.com/PzpniQFLff — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 16, 2023

A few hours after the segment, Lemon wrote on Twitter that his comments about women’s ages were “inartful and irrelevant,” and said he regrets them.

“A woman’s age doesn’t define her either personally or professionally,” he wrote. “I have countless women in my life who prove that every day.”

The reference I made to a woman’s “prime” this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it. A woman’s age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day. — Don Lemon (@donlemon) February 16, 2023

Advertisement

Haley didn’t seem too impressed with Lemon’s mea culpa, which many people on Twitter noted wasn’t actually a direct apology to the former South Carolina governor.

To be clear, I am NOT calling for competency tests for Sexist middle-aged CNN anchors; only for people who make our laws and are 75+. https://t.co/wvUNCcNdVt — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 16, 2023

Of course, other people had reactions as well.

"Inartful" is PR speak for "stupid." https://t.co/Xxl9QpN2qG — Jeff Greenfield (@greenfield64) February 16, 2023

Lemon's public apology comes amid widespread backlash (much of it internally at CNN) over his comments this morning about a woman's "prime" https://t.co/J4QMfo1jmI — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 16, 2023

So, no apology for his disgusting (latest example of) sexism.

@cnn - this isn’t going to cut it. https://t.co/UJuW1j8pJM — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 16, 2023

Advertisement

Missing from this is "wrong," not just "inartful." https://t.co/ca3xHuCgPh — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 16, 2023

an actual example of life giving us Lemon and Lemon making lemonade. (had to) https://t.co/CDvGRstM8i — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 16, 2023

You're smart on many topics @donlemon, but "prime" refers to peak child-bearing years. My mom worked a farm, killed rattlesnakes with a garden hoe, shot wild animals, and was whip-smart well into her 90's. She survived spinal surgery at 83 that doctors said she wouldn't and… https://t.co/Ppb8klWaun — Jeffrey Reddick 🌈👻 (@JeffreyaReddick) February 16, 2023

And NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar managed to give Lemon both some slack and some shade all in one tweet.

Don - we know your heart was in the right place.

I think you were referencing women being in their prime during their “reproductive years”.



Women are always in their “prime” because in my opinion, they get stronger, more courageous and more beautiful as they get older. — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) February 16, 2023

Advertisement

Meanwhile, as of Thursday afternoon, Haley hadn’t condemned the various race- and gender-based attacks on her that have come from fellow conservatives.

For instance, she hasn’t responded to recent comments from Ann Coulter that Haley, a South Carolina-born daughter of Indian immigrants, should “go back to [her] own country.”

Haley also hasn’t responded to the comment that Steve Cortes, a onetime Trump adviser, made Thursday to Steve Bannon that Haley reminds him of former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan with “a tan, and he put on a wig.”