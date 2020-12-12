Don Lemon Sends Scathing 5-Word Message To GOP Backers Of Trump's Doomed Overturn Bid

“Hang your heads in shame,” CNN’s Don Lemon on Friday told the 18 attorneys general and 126 Republican lawmakers who signed on to President Donald Trump’s failed attempt to overturn the 2020 election result.

“Tried to kill our democracy. This will go down on your permanent record,” continued Lemon, responding to the news the U.S. Supreme Court had dismissed wholesale a lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) that sought to invalidate votes cast in four battleground states where Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden.

Lemon described the Supreme Court’s rejection of the case as “a slap in the face to this desperate, undemocratic, last-ditch attempt to throw out the votes of millions of Americans,” noting all the ways Trump has lost in the last month — from the popular vote to his slew of multiple legal challenges contesting the result.

Check out the video here:

"You will never be able to walk away from this."



CNN's @DonLemon reacts to the Supreme Court rejecting Texas and Pres. Trump's bid to overturn the election and discusses the more than 100 House Republicans who backed the lawsuit. https://t.co/0UxuAArsg4 pic.twitter.com/wws2qLeL68 — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) December 12, 2020