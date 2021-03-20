Exasperated Don Lemon Has A Damning Question For Republicans

Don Lemon on Friday demanded to know, “What is wrong with the right?”

The “CNN Tonight” anchor questioned why Republicans would spend their week railing against so-called “cancel culture” as America reeled from the “brutal” killing of eight people at massage parlors in the Atlanta-area. Six of the victims were women of Asian descent.

Lemon also hammered the 14 House Republicans who this week voted against a measure condemning the military coup in Myanmar, highlighting the Southeast Asian country’s army’s allegations of mass election voter fraud and ex-President Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

The GOP and its base “are still under the spell of a disgraced, twice-impeached, one-term president,” suggested Lemon. “This is about truth, or maybe I should say this is about a lie. Because if people were acting on the truth, then there would be no need for an insurrection.”

“While America is reckoning with the hate that he left us with, that is what is going on,” he concluded.

Watch the video here:

The GOP is still under the spell of former President Trump while America is reckoning with the hate he left us, says @DonLemon #DonsTake pic.twitter.com/zHeRiUyefK — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) March 20, 2021