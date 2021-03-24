Don Lemon Names And Shames Republicans ‘Role-Playing’ In Gun-Touting Political Ads

Republican lawmakers who wield weapons in their campaign ads drew scrutiny from CNN’s Don Lemon on Tuesday.

The “CNN Tonight” anchor explained how gun-themed spots released recently by the likes of Reps. Lauren Boebert (Colo.), Madison Cawthorn (N.C.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) weren’t really about defending Second Amendment rights but instead aimed at raising funds for their respective campaigns.

“Do you want to know what the point is? I wish I had some dollar bills here, raising money is the point of it. It works. It raises the money. It’s one of those wedge issues,” said Lemon.

But the Second Amendment “doesn’t require us to submit to a lifetime of mass carnage,” added the anchor, as he reflected on recent mass shootings in Colorado and Georgia.

“That carnage is happening in our real life. Not their theater of the militia,” he said. “Not in their role-playing, because they’re playing roles. Playing a role there. Role-playing ads. Don’t play ‘good guy with a gun’ for your campaign ad while Americans are dying. Don’t play politics with our lives.”