Don Lemon Uses On-Screen Clock To Make Powerful Point About George Floyd’s Death

CNN’s Don Lemon on Monday ran an on-screen clock to highlight the “excruciatingly long” revised period of time — nine minutes and 29 seconds — that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was filmed kneeling on the neck of George Floyd.

It’s “much longer than you think and it goes on and on and on,” Lemon said during a segment centered on the first day of Chauvin’s trial for the death of Floyd in May 2020. Chauvin is charged with second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

As the clock ran, Lemon urged viewers to “think of the time that someone’s knee is on your neck and stopping you from breathing,” he said.

“Nine minutes and 29 seconds,” he later said. “All this happening on a Minneapolis street in broad daylight and it was caught in camera.”