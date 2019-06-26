Don Lemon was appeared overwhelmed emotionally as he reported on the deaths of a Salvadoran migrant and his 23-month-old daughter who were this week found drowned after trying to cross the Rio Grande into the U.S.
The host of “CNN Tonight” on Tuesday told fellow network anchor Chris Cuomo that he was unable to even look at the photograph of Oscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and his young daughter, Angie Valeria, face down in the shallow water of the river’s bank.
“Sorry, that picture. I can’t even look at it. I can’t even look at it, Chris, every time it comes up I just have to look away, I can’t. And I’m not being dramatic, it’s just...” Lemon explained.
Cuomo responded:
Dramatic? Of course it kills you. It kills every part of you. Every part of us that makes us human. This issue, not since what I saw during the war, that was being ignored here at the home, has something ripped at me and made me feel like I’m not doing my job right.
Check out the clip here:
Later on in the show, Lemon said the “shocking” and “devastating” photograph truly showed “what the immigration crisis looks like.”
