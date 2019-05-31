Don Lemon Can’t Stop Laughing At Irony Of Steve King’s Latest Racist Comments

Don Lemon totally lost it laughing while dissecting racist Rep. Steve King’s (R-Iowa) latest racist comments on Thursday night.

The host of “CNN Tonight” couldn’t quite believe King’s response earlier this week to a constituent who said his history of racist statements were “dehumanizing.”

King fired back:

“If we presume that every culture is equal and has an equal amount to contribute to our civilization, then we’re devaluing the contributions of the people who laid the foundation for America and that’s our Founding Fathers. We need to hang onto those principles and restore them and refurbish the pillars of American Exceptionalism.”

Lemon said King “don’t know he’s being racist.”

Comedian W. Kamau Bell, a guest on Lemon’s show, said he appreciated King “giving us a working definition of white supremacy.”

“It’s like, yep, that’s exactly what it is, being afraid of other cultures, yep, and feeling like you have to be better no matter what,” he added. “That’s the working definition of white supremacy.”

“He’s saying that’s not racist, he’s saying it’s not racist when he’s actually saying something racist coming out of his mouth,” Lemon noted.

He later aired a montage of King’s previous racist remarks in the past. It left Lemon in a fit of laughter and Bell resting his head in disbelief on the desk.

“Yes. All that was racist,” said Bell. “Next question.”

Check out the clip here:

