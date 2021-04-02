Don Lemon recently revealed that he and his fiancé, Tim Malone, are exploring the idea of growing their family.

On the “Tamron Hall Show” on Wednesday, the CNN anchor shared that he and Malone hope to wed before they pursue having children. Their wedding plans have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he explained.

“I’m thinking about starting a family,” he told host Tamron Hall during his virtual appearance on the show. “Listen, we have to get married first, and we’re waiting for COVID to be over to do that, because I just don’t think it’s a good time to get married during COVID. Now, we want to be able to celebrate with our friends, and we want to be able to celebrate safely.”

Lemon then shared that he and Malone are considering different options for parenthood, like adoption or surrogacy.

Speaking about his decision to get engaged, Lemon said that he knew Malone was “the right person.”

“I found the right person, a person who believes in unconditional love, who believes in the challenges, going through the challenges, weathering the storms of a relationship — because relationships aren’t easy and I don’t think they’re supposed to be easy,” he said.

Lemon, whose book “This is the Fire: What I Say To My Friends About Racism” was released last month, said that when he was growing up, he never envisioned that he’d be able to be open “about my love life or my relationship.”

“I actually grew up thinking that I would never get married, or that it would just be a ‘roommate,’ and I could never tell my family or be honest with the public about it,” he said. “Once same-sex marriages passed, I said, ‘You know, why not? Why not get married, why not fall in love and have all the happiness that everybody else is entitled to?’”

Lemon and Malone got engaged in April 2019. The two memorably shared a sweet New Year’s kiss in New Orleans on live TV as they rang in 2018.