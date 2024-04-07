Don Lemon Ties The Knot With Long-Time Fiancé Tim Malone

Don Lemon is a married man!
The former CNN anchor announced he and long-time fiancé Tim Malone were now wed in a Sunday morning post on X.
“Just Married!” Lemon wrote along a portrait of the two beaming grooms and their dogs, Boomer, Barkley and Gus, on the steps of Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church.
About 140 guests gathered for the ceremony, which was officiated by Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
Other high-profile attendees included Clive Davis, Matt Lauer, Jeff Zucker, Joy Behar, Tamron Hall, Luann de Lesseps, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, according to People magazine.
After the couple exchanged vows, the celebration made its way down the street to Ralph Lauren’s Polo Bar for a reception.
Video posted by New York photographer Elder Ordonez captured the couple leading a procession of guests to the restaurant while the Gotham Kings band played horns behind them.
Lemon and his main squeeze were engaged for five years before exchanging “I do’s” on Saturday night.
Tying the knot meant a lot to the journalist, who told People, “I never thought that I would get married.”
“The legal part of it is a big deal because I didn’t think it could happen,” he explained. “And for so many years of my growing up and hiding things, I never thought it could happen legally. But when you consider all the rights that people are trying to take away, I wanted to make sure that we get this done right.”