Don Lemon Hits Trump Where It Hurts With Seething Obama Comparisons

Don Lemon wants to know why President Donald Trump is still obsessed with former President Barack Obama.
Over the weekend, in what Lemon called “a new low from a president who goes low all the time,” Trump retweeted a conspiracy theory about Obama. Lemon dismissed the move as a “shameless attempt” to distract Americans from the administration’s continued failures in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
“In a time when we need leadership, when we need compassion, this is the crap that you’re peddling? Conspiracy theories?” Lemon asked.
Lemon also praised former President George W. Bush, who sent a message urging unity among Americans. Trump responded by attacking Bush on Twitter.
Then, Lemon ― himself a target of some recent Trump rants ― returned to the topic of Obama with a message aimed directly at Trump:
“What is it about President Obama that really gets under your skin? Is it because he’s smarter than you? Better-educated? Made it on his own, didn’t need daddy’s help? Wife is more accomplished? Better looking? I don’t know, what is it, what is it about him? That he’s a black man that’s accomplished being president? That he punked you on the whole birth certificate thing? What is it about him? Just wondering.”
