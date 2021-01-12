Don Lemon Slams Trump's Response To Riots: 'The Biggest Loser We've Ever Had'

CNN’s Don Lemon lost it on Monday night over the response from Donald Trump and his allies in the wake of the insurrection the president incited last week.

Lemon noted that Trump seemed more angered by the fallout from his actions ― including a permanent Twitter ban and the PGA’s cancellation of its plans to hold championships at Trump golf courses ― than the riots at the U.S. Capitol that led to five deaths.

CNN then aired a bizarre exchange from Fox News on Monday in which Trump campaign spokesperson Hogan Gidley insisted that Trump was the “most masculine person ever” after he was asked if the president felt “emasculated” by the Twitter ban.

“I’ve heard a lot of pathetic things from this White House. This one really takes the cake,” Lemon said. ”A big tough guy who incited a riot and then hid in the White House for five days. And still refuses to take responsibility!”

“He is the biggest snowflake of them all. The biggest one! ... The president’s legacy will be not the most masculine president but the biggest loser we have ever had as president,” Lemon said.

Lemon’s name began trending on Twitter after the outburst:

don lemon is ovah it, honey pic.twitter.com/WMvW8uf96B — Zach Stafford (@ZachStafford) January 12, 2021

Y'all Don Lemon is GOING IN!!! pic.twitter.com/tOGKpodwwu — shersters (@shersters) January 12, 2021

From now on, he shall be known as Don “No Fucks to Give” Lemon.



pic.twitter.com/1c4Dlpj1mD — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 12, 2021

don lemon been sick of their shit for 4+ years now 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ip8RyEuomm — 🕊 (they out here coup’n) (@unforeseenbritt) January 12, 2021