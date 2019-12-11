Don Lemon Rips Trump Campaign's New Attack: ‘Are You People Insane?’

CNN host Don Lemon was baffled by a bizarre tweet from President Donald Trump’s campaign team attacking Democrats.

The meme showed Trump’s head on Thanos, the super-villain from Marvel’s “Avengers” films. With one snap, the Trump-Thanos reduces the Democrats to dust.

Lemon was silent for about five seconds after showing the clip.

“What are we, in junior high school? What the hell? What is this?” he said. “I cannot believe that I’m even having to report this on the news. This is crazy. This is literally crazy. Are you people insane? Are you insane?”

Lemon dismissed the tweet as a “stupid, juvenile meme game” and warned Republicans about the seriousness of the situation:

“History won’t record this meme stupid crap, but history will record this: The seriousness of what is happening. That today is the day that the House of Representatives in the United States of America introduced articles of impeachment against President Donald J. Trump, the president of the United States of America, for committing high crimes and misdemeanors.”

See Lemon’s full comments below.