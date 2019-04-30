Don Lemon Accuses Trump Of Trying To ‘Whitewash White Nationalism’

The rally was organized by white supremacist and neo-Nazi organizations, yet Trump claimed that the violence ― which included the car attack that killed protester Heather Heyer ― involved people who were defending a statue of Robert E. Lee.

Lemon offered a correction.

“I’m gonna be very clear here: Charlottesville was not about a statue,” Lemon said. “It was about hate.”

Lemon then broadcast footage of white supremacists marching through the community chanting “Jews will not replace us” as they carried torches.

“Everyone knows ― we all heard ― what went on in Charlottesville,” Lemon said. “There were not very fine people on both sides.”

He also blasted Trump for his attempt at revisionist history:

“You can’t whitewash white nationalism with a bogus argument that the white supremacists and neo-Nazis who openly paraded their hate on the streets of Charlottesville were protesting the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee, who waged war on the United States, a brutal slave owner, who fought for the continued enslavement of millions of African-Americans ― millions of people who looked like me.”