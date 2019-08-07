Don Lemon Excoriates Tucker Carlson For The ‘Dumbest Thing’ He’s Ever Said

Lemon rolled a clip of Carlson’s rant, in which he claimed “the whole thing is a lie” and insisted that white supremacy is “not a real problem in America.”

Lemon came back from the clip with nothing to say. After six seconds of silence, he let out an exasperated sigh.

“Was that not the dumbest thing you’ve ever heard?” he finally asked.

.@donlemon just played the video of Tucker Carlson claiming white supremacy is "not a real problem" in America and "a hoax" and asked "is that not the dumbest thing you've ever heard"? pic.twitter.com/Uu67TdmIh7 — jordan (@JordanUhl) August 7, 2019

Carlson’s comments came amid renewed attention on extremism in the wake of Saturday’s deadly mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. The alleged shooter reportedly shared a manifesto online espousing hatred toward Hispanic immigrants. At least eight of the 22 people killed in the attack were Mexican nationals.

A separate attack in Ohio over the same weekend left nine people dead. The motives in that mass shooting are still not clear.