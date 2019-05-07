White House Tells Don McGahn Not To Comply With House Democrats' Subpoena

ASSOCIATED PRESS Don McGahn, President Donald Trump's former counsel, was ordered not to comply with a congressional subpoena for documents, according to a newly released letter.

The White House has ordered former counsel Don McGahn not to comply with a congressional subpoena for documents, according to a letter from McGahn’s attorney on Tuesday.

The letter, addressed to House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), says McGahn was ordered not to produce the documents by acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

WH instructs Don McGahn to NOT turn over documents to House Judiciary. Here’s the letter from McGahn attorney. Live on @CNN next pic.twitter.com/Ceccitb8VW — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 7, 2019

McGahn, who served as President Donald Trump’s White House counsel for the first year and a half of his administration, was asked to turn over the documents by Tuesday.