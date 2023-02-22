Ex-Trump Ambassador Is Done With Him: 'We Don't Like That'

Don Tapia, who served as the Donald Trump White House’s U.S. Ambassador to Jamaica from 2019 to 2021, said he’ll support Ron DeSantis over the ex-POTUS should the GOP Florida governor run for president in 2024.

Trump’s “name-calling has turned a lot of people off,” the retired electrical company executive told Politico in an article published Tuesday.

“Let me tell you, we don’t like that,” he added.

Tapia reportedly made six-figure contributions to Trump’s campaigns in both 2016 and 2020, when Trump would repeatedly call his rivals insulting names.

Tapia later donated $50,000 to DeSantis’ gubernatorial reelection bid and has hosted fundraisers for the governor, who also has his own history of calling his adversaries names.