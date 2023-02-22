What's Hot

PoliticsDonald TrumpRon DeSantisdon tapia

Ex-Trump Ambassador Is Done With Him: 'We Don't Like That'

Don Tapia, who donated six-figure sums to Donald Trump's 2016 and 2020 campaigns, gave one reason for now supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Don Tapia, who served as the Donald Trump White House’s U.S. Ambassador to Jamaica from 2019 to 2021, said he’ll support Ron DeSantis over the ex-POTUS should the GOP Florida governor run for president in 2024.

Trump’s “name-calling has turned a lot of people off,” the retired electrical company executive told Politico in an article published Tuesday.

“Let me tell you, we don’t like that,” he added.

Tapia reportedly made six-figure contributions to Trump’s campaigns in both 2016 and 2020, when Trump would repeatedly call his rivals insulting names.

Tapia later donated $50,000 to DeSantis’ gubernatorial reelection bid and has hosted fundraisers for the governor, who also has his own history of calling his adversaries names.

DeSantis has yet to officially announce a 2024 run but an upcoming three-day Florida retreat for him will be “overwhelmingly” attended by former Trump backers, said Tapia, who joins a growing list of Republican donors who have distanced themselves from Trump in recent months.

