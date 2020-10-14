Bestselling author Don Winslow recruited rock legend Bruce Springsteen for his new video attacking President Donald Trump.
Set to Springsteen’s “Streets of Philadelphia,” Winslow’s latest effort focuses on voters in Pennsylvania, a key swing state Trump won in 2016 but where polls show him trailing Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
“This 2 minute video set to @springsteen’s extraordinary song is the story of HOW Trump devastated Pennsylvania,” Winslow wrote on Twitter.
The footage shows farmers and steelworkers wrecked by Trump’s trade wars and tariffs as well as the impact of both the opioid crisis and the coronavirus pandemic across the state. It also shines a light on voters who believed in Trump only to be hurt by his presidency.
“I made this for Pennsylvania but it could be so many other states that have also been DEVASTATED by Donald Trump,” Winslow wrote.
The author of multiple New York Times bestselling novels has created a series of stinging videos to attack the Trump administration. This effort with Springsteen, which was produced by “Comey Rule” executive producer Shane Salerno, approached 5 million views after less than a day online. It also drew widespread praise on Twitter:
