President Donald Trump’s tactic of “taking a victory lap without ever actually accomplishing anything” is spelled out in author Don Winslow’s latest explainer video.

“Trump is like a team that loses a Super Bowl but holds a Super Bowl victory party anyway,” the bestselling writer of “The Cartel” notes in the clip he shared on Twitter Wednesday.

Winslow contrasts Trump’s dealings with North Korea and his praise of its murderous dictator Kim Jong-un with the president’s failure to secure denuclearization of the country to highlight “the art of the fake victory lap.”

Last week, the writer shared this explainer detailing how Trump and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany spread disinformation:

And in February, he posted this montage exposing the hypocrisy of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.):

