Trump's 'Lifetime Of Lies' Exposed In Author's Damning New Video

Bestselling writer Don Winslow ripped the former president's manipulative techniques.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

Author Don Winslow returned to hammering former President Donald Trump with the release of a new video this week.

The bestselling writer called out Trump’s many, many lies in a new 4-minute clip that he shared on YouTube Wednesday.

He captioned it: #DonaldTrumpLifetimeOfLies.

Winslow ripped Trump as nothing more than an “infomercial” and “five-decade-long marketing campaign” who used “salesman language” to manipulate supporters.

The author of multiple New York Times bestsellers also debunked many claims made by the former president, from his self-styled persona of a “great businessman” to his purported devout Christianity.

Watch the video here:

Winslow has been a vocal critic of Trump and his enablers since before the 2020 election, with his anti-Trump videos garnering millions of views.

