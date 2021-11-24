Bestselling Author Don Winslow Has 19 Damning Questions About The Capitol Riot

Bestselling author Don Winslow released a new video highlighting 19 questions about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot for the House committee investigating the attack by Donald Trump supporters.

And some of those questions are about the actions of members of Congress and high-ranking government officials on that day and the days leading up to it:

*NEW* VIDEO: #ShockingUnansweredJan6Questions



19 shocking questions Republicans don't want answered about January 6.



Please retweet and quote retweet widely! pic.twitter.com/SvB1XpbV7Z — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) November 23, 2021

The video had more than 1 million views in its first six hours.