Politics

Bestselling Author Don Winslow Has 19 Damning Questions About The Capitol Riot

Winslow says these are the answers Republicans are trying to block.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Bestselling author Don Winslow released a new video highlighting 19 questions about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot for the House committee investigating the attack by Donald Trump supporters.

And some of those questions are about the actions of members of Congress and high-ranking government officials on that day and the days leading up to it:

The video had more than 1 million views in its first six hours.

Winslow, author of multiple New York Times bestsellers, was a Trump critic throughout the presidency. Last year, he released a series of videos hitting at the then-president ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

He’s continued his online activism, recently going after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) for standing in the way of key parts of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over his “disastrous” COVID-19 policies and Texas’ extreme anti-abortion law.

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Twittercapitol riotdon winslow