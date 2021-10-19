Bestselling Author Calls Out 'Senator For Sale' Joe Manchin In Damning Video

Bestselling author Don Winslow tore into Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) in a new video released on Twitter on Monday.
Manchin has drawn the ire of progressives for standing in the way of key parts of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, including climate change initiatives, the child tax credit and other signature proposals.
Winslow’s new video described Manchin as the “senator for sale” and pointed out his financial conflicts of interest as well as those of his family.
The video received more than 1 million views within half a day:
Winslow, author of multiple New York Times bestsellers, vowed that this video was just part one.
Manchin is also coming under fire at home after a number of progressive groups united behind an ad campaign aimed at pressuring him to support the initiatives by pointing to the estimated 30,000 new jobs that could be created in West Virginia if the Biden agenda is passed:
Manchin reportedly met separately on Monday with two key progressive lawmakers: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), who is chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. It’s not clear what, if any, progress was made, but Manchin threw cold water on the notion of a quick resolution, calling his party’s preferred deadline of Oct. 31 unlikely.
“There is an awful lot going on. I don’t know how that would happen,” Manchin said, according to The Hill.