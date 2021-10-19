Bestselling Author Calls Out 'Senator For Sale' Joe Manchin In Damning Video

Bestselling author Don Winslow tore into Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) in a new video released on Twitter on Monday.

Winslow’s new video described Manchin as the “senator for sale” and pointed out his financial conflicts of interest as well as those of his family.

The video received more than 1 million views within half a day:

EXPLOSIVE NEW VIDEO! #JoeManchinSenatorForSale@Sen_JoeManchin is blocking Joe Biden's agenda.



We found so much vile and provable corruption in Manchin's life and his families life that we could not fit it all into one video. So this is just Part 1.



**RETWEET THIS EVERYWHERE** pic.twitter.com/vzRH137MOH — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) October 18, 2021

Winslow, author of multiple New York Times bestsellers, vowed that this video was just part one.

Manchin is also coming under fire at home after a number of progressive groups united behind an ad campaign aimed at pressuring him to support the initiatives by pointing to the estimated 30,000 new jobs that could be created in West Virginia if the Biden agenda is passed:

Manchin reportedly met separately on Monday with two key progressive lawmakers: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), who is chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. It’s not clear what, if any, progress was made, but Manchin threw cold water on the notion of a quick resolution, calling his party’s preferred deadline of Oct. 31 unlikely.