Bestselling Author Shows How Trump Allies Are Plotting To Undermine Jan. 6 Probe

Bestselling author Don Winslow says former President Donald Trump ’s allies have one goal in mind as they duck the committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol: running out the clock.

They’re refusing to cooperate ― and in some cases, defying subpoenas ― knowing their court cases will take time and hoping to stall past the midterm elections. Republicans appear poised to retake control of the House and shut down the investigation, which would let all of Trump’s allies off the hook: