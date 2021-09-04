Bestselling Author Slams Texas’ ‘War Against Women’ In Damning New Video

Bestselling author Don Winslow rips Texas’ extreme new anti-abortion law as a “war against women” in a new viral video seen more than 1.1 million times in its first 10 hours on Twitter alone.

“This is madness, the same people who have been protesting and screaming, ‘My body, my choice’ when it comes to the COVID vaccine are now saying I don’t have any control over my own body,” says the narrator of the spot released online Friday.

The clip takes aim at the new legislation outlawing abortions after six weeks after conception, even if the pregnancy was a result of a rape or incest. It also calls out the bounty system encouraging people to snitch on illegal abortions.

Winslow shared the clip, his latest calling out GOP hypocrisy, on Friday.

“They are waging a war against women,” he captioned the video, alongside the hashtag #TexasWarOnWomen.