Don Winslow Crushes GOP’s Favorite Conspiracy Theory With Trump’s Own Words

Bestselling author Don Winslow’s latest video dismantles a favorite conspiracy theory among supporters of former President Donald Trump.
That’s the notion that the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol was carried out by “antifa.”
There’s no evidence to back that claim and extensive evidence showing Trump supporters invading the Capitol as they attempted to block the certification of the 2020 election and keep him in power. Yet many of Trump’s biggest fans have embraced the theory, as highlighted in a CNN segment earlier this week.
Winslow used Trump’s own comments from that day to expose a major flaw in that belief:
Winslow, author of multiple New York Times bestsellers, was a Trump critic throughout the presidency, especially on issues like the border wall and the war on drugs. He also created a series of videos during the 2020 election, and has since continued his online activism, going after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) for standing in the way of key parts of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over his “disastrous” COVID-19 policies and Texas’ anti-abortion law.