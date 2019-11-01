GOP Lawmaker Head-Butts Camera Rather Than Answer A Question About Trump

Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska) came up with a novel way to avoid a question about President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Instead of ignoring the activists from the progressive group MoveOn.org who were asking it, he head-butted their camera.

“There you go,” he said, then walked into an elevator during the strange encounter.

Watch Republican Congressman @repdonyoung (R-AK) headbutt the camera when we asked him if it’s okay to ask foreign governments to interfere in our elections.



And no, he never answered the question. pic.twitter.com/FWgmkdzycG — MoveOn (@MoveOn) October 31, 2019

He never answered the question, asked several times: “Do you think it’s OK for the president to pressure foreign governments to interfere in our elections?”

The question relates to Trump’s phone call in which he pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and son Hunter Biden.

That call and the events around it ― and allegations U.S. aid was contingent upon such an investigation ― is at the heart of an impeachment inquiry against Trump, which was formalized on Thursday in a vote largely along party lines.

Republicans voted against it, with Young calling the proceedings a “sham.”

“When you think about it, three years, all they’ve ever tried to do is get rid of Trump,” he told Alaska Public Media.