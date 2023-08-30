Donald Trump Likes Vivek Ramaswamy As Possible VP For Trumpiest Reason

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former President Donald Trump seemed receptive to the idea of having GOP presidential opponent Vivek Ramaswamy as his vice president ― and one critical reason emerged. (Watch the video below.)

“Anybody that said I’m the best president in a generation ... I have to like a guy like that,” Trump told Glenn Beck on Blaze TV when asked about Ramaswamy as a potential running mate on Tuesday.

Trump remains the heavy favorite for the Republican nomination, while Ramaswamy is third in many polls.

“He’s a smart guy. He’s a young guy. He’s got a lot of talent. He’s a very, very, very intelligent person,” added Trump, who faces four indictments and possible trials on the campaign trail. “He’s got good energy, and he could be in some form of something. I tell ya, I think he’d be very good. I think he’s really distinguished himself.”

Trump lightly warned Ramaswamy about “getting a little bit controversial.”

“… anybody that said I'm the best president in a generation… I have to like a guy like that… But he's a smart guy. He's a young guy. He's got a lot of talent. He's a very, very, very intelligent person. He's… pic.twitter.com/LVgfTZlWFN — UngaTheGreat (@UngaTheGreat) August 30, 2023

“Some things you have to hold in just a little bit,” the former president advised.

Ramaswamy has pledged to pardon Trump if he were to win the presidency and called him “the best president of the 21st century” during the first GOP debate, which Trump did not attend. In a recent interview, the 38-year-old entrepreneur was confronted with the 91 criminal charges that Trump faces. He questioned some of Trump’s decisions but not his criminality.

