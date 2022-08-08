Newly released photos appear to lift the lid on allegations that Donald Trump ripped up documents and flushed papers down White House toilets.
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who revealed earlier this year that White House staffers periodically found wadded papers clogging toilets during Trump’s presidency, on Monday tweeted photos she recently obtained showing ripped up papers bearing what looks like Trump’s distinctive handwriting.
The scraps were submerged in the bowls of two different toilets — one in the White House and one used by Trump during an overseas trip, she said, retweeting an Axios article that includes the photos and comments about her upcoming book “Confidence Man.”
Haberman flushed out the details in subsequent tweets.
Haberman revealed in February that sources for her book told her that White House residence staff periodically found papers clogging toilets. The staffers believed the then-president had ripped up documents that should have been preserved and attempted to flush them away.
Trump at the time denied the allegations as “another fake story.”
After the photos made a splash on Monday, Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich tried to slam the lid on the story. “You have to be pretty desperate to sell books if pictures of paper in a toilet bowl is part of your promotional plan,” Budowich said.
Haberman, discussing the story Monday on CNN, emphasized that “gross and important” are “the two important words here.” She added that the document dump would still be a story if Trump was accused of tossing records into a fireplace instead of a toilet.
“The point is about the destruction of records, which are supposed to be preserved under the Presidential Records Act, which is a Watergate-era creation,” Haberman said.
Many Twitter users felt obliged to pipe up about Haberman’s plumbing piece: