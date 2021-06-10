The Name 'Donald' Hit Record Low Popularity In 2020

Carlo Allegri / reuters The name Donald fell 55 places in the annual ranking of most popular baby names.

If you’re planning on naming your baby Donald, there’s a solid chance he’ll be the only Donald in his class.

According to the Social Security Administration’s latest list of popular baby names, the popularity of “Donald” saw a big decline in the year 2020. The name fell 55 places, from the 555th most popular name for boys in 2019 to the 610th last year ― its lowest-ever ranking on the annual list, which dates back to the 1880s.

Donald now ranks just below Axton, Dariel, Marvin and Brycen. Last year, only 444 newborns were named Donald, compared to 507 in 2019, 539 in 2018 and 602 in 2017.

Social Security Administration

Donald peaked in popularity in the year 1934, when it was the sixth-most popular name for baby boys. That year, 30,408 boys (and 110 girls) were named Donald.

Since then, the name has followed a general pattern of decline, though it got a slight bump from No. 489 to No. 485 in 2017, the year President Donald Trump took office. The following years, however, saw a return to the downward trend, and 2020 marked its steepest ever decline.

Presidents’ names often decrease in popularity during their administrations. Such was true of Ronald during the Reagan era, Richard in the time of Nixon, Gerald under Ford and George under H.W. Bush. The name Lyndon saw a boost in 1964, the year after he took office, but it tanked for the remainder of Johnson’s time in office.

Because the SSA data only includes names given to five or more newborns in a given year, the name Barack didn’t appear on it until 2007, when five baby boys were named Barack. That number peaked at 71 in 2009 before generally declining throughout the rest of Obama’s presidency.

JEWEL SAMAD via Getty Images The name Barack rose in popularity once then-Sen. Barack Obama became a national figure, but the number of babies given that name declined throughout much of his presidency.

Just as Donald continues to fall in popularity, the names of a few Trump family members dropped down the list as well. Last year, the name Tiffany plummeted 96 spots from No. 696 to No. 792, and Eric went from No. 176 to No. 198. The name Jared — that of the former president’s son-in-law and senior adviser — fell seven spots from No. 361 to No. 368.

Although Melania was one of the fastest rising names baby names for girls in 2017 — when it ranked No. 933 — the name subsequently fell off the Top 1,000 list. In 2020, 190 baby girls were named Melania, down from 208 in 2019 and 233 in 2018.

Two outliers, however, are the names Ivanka and Barron. In 2020, 106 baby Ivankas were born, up slightly from 95 in 2019 and 97 in 2018. But the name still hasn’t reached its peak in 2017, when 165 baby girls were named Ivanka.