GOP Candidate Sends Fundraising Email, While Decrying Fundraising During Coronavirus Crisis

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press Retired Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc is running for the GOP nomination to go up against Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.).

Donald Bolduc, a GOP Senate candidate in New Hampshire, has promised not to fundraise off the coronavirus crisis.

“One thing I refuse to do during this crisis is ask anybody for money. I will not do that. I don’t care what your position is, I will not ask you for money,” Bolduc said during a radio interview on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately the political system is run by money, but anybody with a conscience, anybody who knows people are struggling now ― you can’t ask people for money. I refuse to ask people for money,” he added.

That same day, however, Bolduc sent out a fundraising email doing just that.

In an email to supporters shortly before he went on “The Jim Lawrence Show,” Bolduc criticized Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and other Democrats in the chamber for their position on the coronavirus relief legislation.

And included in that email was a link to donate to his campaign, reading, “Chip in now and help me send her packing in November.”

Bolduc campaign spokesman Josh McElveen said his comments were focused on “direct dial” and a fundraising email was not inconsistent with what he said.

“As a campaign, we have a responsibility to continue with resource generation to ensure we successfully bring experienced leaders focused on true representation and public service to DC,” McElveen said. “The suggestion that digital fundraising violates the spirit of the General’s comments is a misinterpretation of his message.”

Bolduc is a retired U.S. Army brigadier general and the former commander of American Special Operations Forces in Africa. He’s running for the GOP nomination to take on Shaheen and has said that he has the backing of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, although the group has not endorsed a candidate.

Bolduc has repeatedly claimed that China likely created the coronavirus in a lab, which is a theory that has been widely rejected by scientists and pushed by pro-Kremlin voices.