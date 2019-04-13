Donald Glover’s ‘Guava Island’ Features New Version Of ‘This Is America’

Donald Glover, also known as musical artist Childish Gambino, has revealed his mysterious new film co-starring Rihanna.

The feature film, “Guava Island,” was first revealed at an early screening at the Coachella festival grounds in Indio, California, on Thursday night, The New York Times reported. It then officially debuted at the festival on Friday after Glover’s headlining set.

“Guava Island,” described as a “tropical thriller,” centers around a local musician (Glover) who is determined to throw a festival, according to the film’s description. As Vulture noted, Glover’s song “This Is America” and similar choreography from its highly acclaimed music video, makes an appearance in the film.

Glover’s character, Deni, leads a musical performance and rendition of the Grammy-winning song after telling his co-workers, “This is America, Guava’s no different than any other country.”

The film, which was first available for streaming on Amazon on Saturday at 3:01 a.m. Eastern Time, will stream for free for a limited time on the service, meaning no Amazon membership is required, until Saturday at 9:01 p.m. Eastern.

You’re all invited to our staycation with @donaldglover and @rihanna. The new #ChildishGambino film #GuavaIsland will be available on Prime Video starting Saturday 4/13 at 12:01am PST. pic.twitter.com/rxXecJEfzp — Amazon Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) April 11, 2019

“Guava Island” was directed by Hiro Murai, who has directed and produced episodes of Glover’s award-winning series “Atlanta” and the music video for “This is America.”

The film’s screenplay is credited to Glover’s brother, Stephen Glover, who has written and executive-produced episodes of “Atlanta.”