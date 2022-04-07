Donald Glover Interviewed Himself And It Was Pretty Weird

ELYSE WANSHEL: Hi, Elyse Wanshel, the writer of this post.

ELYSE WANSHEL: Hi.

Hello.

Do you know what I’m thinking?

No. Tell me.

How do you not know what I’m thinking? I am you.

I’m sorry. I just read Donald Glover’s interview in Interview magazine where he interviews himself, and my brain has melted.

Melted like homemade ice cream sprinkled with foie gras made by the internet on a farm upstate after quitting social media and releasing the rap equivalent of ”OK Computer”?

ELYSE and ELYSE: [Laughing] I hope so!