Donald Glover Drops Surprise New Album For Your Quarantine Playlist

Rich Fury via Getty Images Donald Glover performs onstage during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in 2018.

Donald Glover heard your calls and released a surprise new album, Beyoncé-style, to ease your self-quarantine-related boredom.

After Disney dropped “Frozen 2” on its streaming platform early and made “Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker” available for purchase ahead of schedule, the multi-talented entertainer on Sunday blessed us all with a collection of 12 songs titled “Donald Glover Presents,” seemingly ditching his oft-used music alias Childish Gambino.

The album has yet to be released on traditional streaming services and can only be found on the website donaldgloverpresents.com, where it’s currently playing on a loop.

Glover didn’t provide a track list or any additional information about the LP — which shares the name of his creative partnership with Adidas — besides its aptly themed apocalyptic cover art featuring a hand-drawn group of people in front of a world on fire.

the new donald glover do be hitting different during a global pandemic doe pic.twitter.com/ZKldasargZ — adam (aka fizz) (@fizzetry) March 15, 2020

The album includes a handful of songs Glover has performed previously, like “Feels Like Summer,” “Algorythm” and “Warlords,” according to Rolling Stone.

As for the new music, artists like Ariana Grande, SZA and 21 Savage provide assists on the project.

DONALD GLOVER X ARIANA GRANDE pic.twitter.com/qG75lK05gn — ER HEIGHTS (@erheights_) March 15, 2020

Under the illustrated four-panel cover art, fans are allowed to type and submit messages ― perhaps an opportunity for listeners to give their thanks or help Glover craft an album name.

The art is reminiscent of the chaotic music video for Glover’s smash hit “This Is America,” which essentially swept the Grammys in 2018, nabbing awards for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Later in 2018, the recording artist dropped two more singles, including “Summertime Magic” and the aforementioned “Feels Like Summer.”

Glover’s last full-length album was 2016’s “Awaken, My Love!,” but he’s kept busy since then, appearing as Simba in “The Lion King,” as well featuring on the Beyonce and Jay-Z track “Mood 4 Eva” from the film’s soundtrack.

After the release of his last album, Glover has repeatedly announced that he planned to retire the Childish Gambino moniker.

“There’s nothing worst than like a third sequel, like a third movie and we’re like, ‘again?’” he told HuffPost in 2017. “You know, I like it when something’s good and when it comes back there’s a reason to come back, there’s a reason to do that.”

The “Community” alum has been working on the long-awaited third season of FX’s critically acclaimed comedy series “Atlanta,” but production on the show was recently halted for at least two weeks to keep the cast and crew safe during the coronavirus outbreak.