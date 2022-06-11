Ivanka Trump Backed Her Dad Even As She Knew He Lied, Ex-White House Aide Points Out

Yet she never publicly contradicted her father, did “little to try to temper his false claims” and continued to travel with him while he relentlessly repeated the lies that had bolstered the Capitol rioters, The New York Times noted Thursday.

It’s all “well and good that she said that she believed Bill Barr, but ... she was still traveling with her father while he pushed this big lie,” Grisham complained Friday on CNN.

“If she was truly that impacted by Bill Barr, which she should have been — and I don’t know what kind of conversations she was having privately with her father — but perhaps she could have done a little bit more and not stood by his side while he publicly pushed the big lie,” Grisham added.