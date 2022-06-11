Ivanka Trump Backed Her Dad Even As She Knew He Lied, Ex-White House Aide Points Out

Ivanka Trump continued to support her father even after she knew he was lying about the 2020 presidential election being “rigged,” former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham complained Friday.
Ivanka Trump admitted in startling testimony, shown Thursday during the Jan. 6 House select committee hearing, that she believed former U.S. Attorney General William Barr, who dismissed then-President Donald Trump’s claims that the presidential election was rigged and eventually called them “bullshit.”
Barr’s conclusion on Dec. 1, 2020, that there was no evidence of any widespread election fraud “affected my perspective,” Trump’s oldest daughter, who had been a White House senior adviser, said in a video snippet of her testimony played at the hearing. “I respect Attorney General Barr, so I accepted what he was saying,” she said.
Yet she never publicly contradicted her father, did “little to try to temper his false claims” and continued to travel with him while he relentlessly repeated the lies that had bolstered the Capitol rioters, The New York Times noted Thursday.
It’s all “well and good that she said that she believed Bill Barr, but ... she was still traveling with her father while he pushed this big lie,” Grisham complained Friday on CNN.
“If she was truly that impacted by Bill Barr, which she should have been — and I don’t know what kind of conversations she was having privately with her father — but perhaps she could have done a little bit more and not stood by his side while he publicly pushed the big lie,” Grisham added.
Ivanka Trump told her colleagues to “fight” on election night even when it was clear her father was losing, the Times reported. She held on to her White House position until the very end of her father’s term.
Her husband, Jared Kushner, also a White House senior adviser, continued to plot at meetings ways to overturn election results. He also complained in videotaped testimony shown at the hearing Thursday that he considered then-White House counsel Pat Cipollone’s threats to quit over the flouting of various legal issues as “whining.”
Donald Trump dismissed his daughter’s comments on Truth Social on Friday, saying that she didn’t know what she was talking about and was “checked out.”
“Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results,” Trump messaged. “She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!).”