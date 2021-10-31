Trump Does Racist 'Tomahawk Chop' Gesture At World Series

“They are a lot more than that,” Helsley told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Appropriating Native American names for something unconnected to their culture “devalues us and how we’re perceived in that way, or used as mascots,” he said.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred insisted last week that regional Native Americans actually support the chop — which several Native American representatives quickly denounced.

The National Congress of American Indians issued a statement Wednesday urging Fox to not broadcast the chop during World Series games this weekend.