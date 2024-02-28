Trump Asks To Post $100 Million Bond Instead Of Paying Full $464 Million In Civil Fraud Case

Donald Trump’s lawyers on Wednesday asked a New York appeals court to stay the $464 million judgment the former president owes as recompense for decades of financial fraud in the state, offering instead to post a $100 million bond while they appeal the ruling.
Trump already owes more than $100 million in interest payments alone ― a total that grows by more than $100,000 a day.
In their filing, Trump’s lawyers cast the judgment as “draconian” while hinting that Trump may not personally have enough cash on hand to cover it in full.
“The exorbitant and punitive amount of the Judgment coupled with an unlawful and unconstitutional blanket prohibition on lending transactions would make it impossible to secure and post a complete bond,” Trump’s defense lawyers wrote. “Appellants nonetheless plan to secure and post a bond in the amount of $100 million.”
Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump and his associates to pay more than $350 million in damages earlier this month, noting “their complete lack of contrition and remorse borders on pathological.”
Engoron also severely limited the ability of top executives at the Trump Organization, including Trump’s two elder sons, Eric and Donald Jr., to conduct business in the state.
Trump’s attorneys appealed the judgment Monday, hinting they’ll attempt to paint Engoron as a biased arbiter who should have dismissed some of the allegations due to the statute of limitations.
In a separate case, the twice-impeached former president also owes writer E. Jean Carroll more than $83 million for defaming her, adding up to more than half a billion in court fines with no obvious means of paying them.
New York Attorney General Letitia James told ABC News last week she’s prepared to seize Trump’s real estate assets if need be.
“If he does not have funds to pay off the judgment, then we will seek judgment enforcement mechanisms in court,” she said, “and we will ask the judge to seize his assets.”