The pace of controversies has been hard to keep up with during Donald Trump’s presidency.

On Friday, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” released a montage featuring 100 of the “most tremendous” scandals that have engulfed the Trump White House in the last four years.

They include Trump’s impeachment over the Ukraine scandal, his catastrophic handling of the coronavirus pandemic, his recent insulting of war veterans as “suckers” and “losers,” and his repeated refusals to condemn white supremacists and the far-right conspiracy theory movement QAnon.

“This list is not definitive,” the Comedy Central show noted in its YouTube description for the 7-minute clip.

Check out the full video here: