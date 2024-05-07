PoliticsDonald Trump2024 electionsHush money

14-Second Video Is All It Takes To Bust Donald Trump's Trial Complaint

The former president's shameless 180 is laid bare in the short clip.
Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost

Donald Trump on Monday completely contradicted his previous complaint about his hush money trial when addressing reporters outside the New York courtroom where it is taking place.

The former president and presumptive GOP nominee griped that the trial, which is being overseen by Judge Juan Merchan, is taking too long and is a deliberate effort to keep him from campaigning for the 2024 election.

“The judge is so happy about two to three more weeks, because they all want to keep me off the campaign trail,” Trump baselessly claimed. “That’s all this is about, this is about election interference, how do we stop it?”

The New York State Unified Court System, however, has always estimated the trial could last between six and eight weeks ― and Trump’s legal team has not yet put its defense forward to the jury.

Only on April 30, Trump said jury selection and the trial was “moving too fast” and Merchan was “rushing this trial” and “doing everything he can for the Democrats.”

The MeidasTouch network shared a 14-second clip of Trump’s opposing comments on X, formerly Twitter:

