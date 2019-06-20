COMEDY

'The Daily Show' Supercut Proves Donald Trump's Rally Rants Are Still Stuck In 2016

Trevor Noah's team put together a startling side-by-side comparison.

The Daily Show” has released a montage video to show just how little President Donald Trump has switched up his rhetoric at political rallies since 2016.

Critics accused Trump of simply regurgitating the same old, tired lines and themes during his 2020 reelection campaign launch event in Orlando on Tuesday night.

And this clip from Trevor Noah’s team appears to prove them right:

Check out the segment here:

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Trevor Noah The Daily Show Donald Trump Politics and Government Demonstration Political
CONVERSATIONS