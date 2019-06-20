“The Daily Show” has released a montage video to show just how little President Donald Trump has switched up his rhetoric at political rallies since 2016.
Critics accused Trump of simply regurgitating the same old, tired lines and themes during his 2020 reelection campaign launch event in Orlando on Tuesday night.
And this clip from Trevor Noah’s team appears to prove them right:
Check out the segment here:
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.