Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign team drew stinging backlash on Twitter after it used an image purportedly of MS-13 gang members to attack the presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden:
Critics accused Trump’s campaign team of sending racist dog whistles to the president’s base. Rep. Joaquín Castro (D-Texas) said “this is the kind of shit that led to El Paso,” in reference to the 2019 mass shooting at a Walmart store allegedly by a gunman suspected of holding white supremacist views.
