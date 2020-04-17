POLITICS

Donald Trump's Campaign Team Ripped Over Racist Anti-Joe Biden Ad

“This is the kind of s**t that led to El Paso," Texas congressman Joaquín Castro tweeted in response.

Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign team drew stinging backlash on Twitter after it used an image purportedly of MS-13 gang members to attack the presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden:

Critics accused Trump’s campaign team of sending racist dog whistles to the president’s base. Rep. Joaquín Castro (D-Texas) said “this is the kind of shit that led to El Paso,” in reference to the 2019 mass shooting at a Walmart store allegedly by a gunman suspected of holding white supremacist views.

