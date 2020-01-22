Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is the Democratic presidential candidate who scares President Donald Trump the most, according to a new attack ad that her 2020 campaign released on Tuesday.

The 30-second spot starts with political pundits claiming Trump and his team are “concerned” about running against Warren, “fears her” the most and sees her populist economic policies “as a threat.”

“He’s done everything he can for the wealthy and well-connected,” Warren then says. “I’m Elizabeth Warren and I approve this message because I’m going to beat him and be a president who works for you.”

Check out the clip here:

Warren’s Democratic rival Joe Biden released a similar ad last week. It asked Trump the question: “Why are you so obsessed with me, Mr. President?”

Check out that video here:

Why are you so obsessed with me, Mr. President? pic.twitter.com/BbAawEvQo6 — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) January 14, 2020