Trump’s comments were “more accurate” than his tall tales at campaign rallies because he was using a teleprompter, Dale acknowledged to anchor Anderson Cooper.

But the former president’s address “was still less accurate than anything you’ll hear from basically anyone else in politics,” he added.

Dale set the record straight on Trump’s comments about ISIS, the economy, climate change and more by highlighting lines that were “not even close to true,” “totally wrong” and “absurd.”