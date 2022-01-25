Trump Tops GOP Presidential Candidate Poll; Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis A Distant Second

Trump leads 57% in a hypothetical race of eight potential candidates, which include former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Sean Rayford via Getty Images

In a hypothetical race of eight potential candidates, Trump leads 57%. DeSantis grabbed 12% in the survey and former Vice President Mike Pence placed at 11%. None of the other candidates reached double digits.

But, if Trump wasn’t in the mix, DeSantis received 30%, Pence grabbed 24% and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz nailed 14%.

In a hypothetical head-to-head matchup against President Joe Biden, Trump lead 46% to 40%, the poll showed.

Biden didn’t have a commanding lead against his potential Democratic primary challengers, either. In a hypothetical primary, Biden grabbed 32% against Vice President Kamala Harris′ 14%. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton each received 11% in the poll.

“It’s way too early to make predictions about 2024 as early polls usually end up not being a good predictor of what happens,” Mark Penn, co-director of the Harvard CAPS/Harris poll, said.

However, at this point, Biden and Harris have “surprisingly little support among Democrats for incumbents,” said Penn.

The survey of 1,815 registered voters was conducted from Jan. 19-20.