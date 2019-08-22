Twitter Users Demand '25th Amendment Now' After Bonkers New Trump Claims

President Donald Trump on Wednesday attacked an ally for refusing to sell him part of its country, declared himself “the chosen one” and quoted someone who called him “King of Israel.”
He also claimed he could singlehandedly change the 14th Amendment of the Constitution by ending birthright citizenship.
To cap the day off, he cited auto pioneer and infamous anti-Semite Henry Ford in a message on Twitter.
That was enough for many of his critics to demand action from within Trump’s own administration, calling on Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him from office, causing hashtags such as #25thAmendment and #25thAmendmentNow to trend:
