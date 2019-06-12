President Donald Trump received some bad numbers on Tuesday when a new poll showed his top potential 2020 rivals beating him handily.
The Quinnipiac poll gave former Vice President Joe Biden a 13-point lead over Trump: 53-40.
And the rest of the numbers weren’t much better.
The poll said Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) had a 9-point edge (51-42) over the president while Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) maintained an 8-point lead (49-41). Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) wasn’t far behind, leading Trump by 7 (49-42). Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg each had a 5-point lead (47-42 in both cases).
Conservative attorney George Conway ― a frequent Trump critic despite the fact that his wife, Kellyanne Conway, is a White House counselor ― noted that Trump’s ceiling in the poll was 42 percent.
“That’s disastrous for any incumbent, whether he or she is running for dogcatcher or president,” Conway wrote on Twitter.
Others were even blunter in their assessment, causing “Trump 41%” to trend on Twitter. Some folks even made jokes about all the things that might beat Trump in 2020: