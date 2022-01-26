Donald Trump Declares Himself The 47th President In Viral Golf Video

Former President Donald Trump suggested during a round of golf that he’s really driving toward a presidential bid in 2024. (Watch the video below.)

In a widely reported clip that appears to show Trump playing at one of his clubs, a partner introduces him on the tee as the “45th president of the United States.”

To which Trump replies: “Forty-fifth and 47th.” He drew claps and cheers from people off-camera before hitting his drive.

Trump’s office didn’t immediately answer HuffPost’s questions about the footage.

Trump has repeatedly hinted he’ll run for another term, but declaring himself the 47th president would be the strongest indication yet of his impending candidacy.

He dominates the Republican Party and leads polls of potential 2024 GOP contenders, despite the Capitol insurrection fueled by his continuing lies that the 2020 election was stolen from him, plus ongoing investigations of him and his family.

In a Politico/Morning Consult poll on Wednesday, Trump trailed President Joe Biden by 1 percentage point in a possible election matchup.