Progressive PAC MeidasTouch highlights yet more hypocrisy from Donald Trump by flipping the former president’s own comments about pleading the fifth against him in its new viral ad.

Trump rants about people invoking their Fifth Amendment rights in the 64-second video, which garnered almost half a million views in its first 12 hours on Twitter alone and caused the #TrumpIsGuilty hashtag to trend on the platform.

Advertisement

The ex-president calls the move “disgraceful” and says only “the mob takes the fifth” in the clip.